UP govt tests the patience of Class 10, 12 students amid Covid worries

Lucknow: Panic, anxiety and uncertainty rule the students and their families as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and number of state boards have either postponed or cancelled the 2021 board exams because of the alarming rise in Coronavirus infections.
The worries of the students, teachers and their families have been multiplied after reports that 17 out of 19 officials responsible for conducting the UP Education Board examination have tested positive for the Coronavirus disease.
Class 10 Matric and 12 Intermediate exams in Uttar Pradesh as per the revised date sheet are to begin from May 8. However adding to the pain and anxiety of the students, the state government is yet to take any decision.
When asked UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the portfolio of the Secondary Education Ministry, said that the situation is being monitored every day and consultations will be held with concerned official.
“Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will take the final call on this”, he said regarding the postponement of the 10th and 12th board exams.
“Every year about 56 to 57 lakh students appear in the UP board examinations for classes 10 and 12. The board exams were to be held initially from April 24. But they were postponed to May 8 following the steep rise in the Covid infection”, he added.
Sharma's statement came a day after the centre cancelled the CBSE class 10 board exams and postponed the Class 12 exams following a surge in Covid-19 cases.
Soon after the CBSE postponed the 12th board exams and cancelled Class 10 exam, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan too postponed the 2021 board exams conducted in the state.
Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra had already decided to delay the two exams in the wake of Covid surge. In an important development hours after CBSE 10th exams were cancelled and students promoted based on internal assessment, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said the state is also exploring this option.
Amidst all these developments taking place in India and other states, students in Uttar Pradesh too are hopeful that the state government will take a decision without any further delay which is in the interest of the students and which does not put their life at risk.
