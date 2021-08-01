Maharashtra HSC result 2021 delayed due to flood

Maharashtra 12th Result 2021: Maharashtra HSC Class 12th result has been delayed because of flood, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) sources said while talking to ummid.com.
As per the Supreme Court guidelines, 12th result by the CBSE, CISCE and state boards should have been declared before July 31, 2021. Accordingly, CBSE, CISCE and all other boards declared the 12th result in the last week. Students in Maharashtra however could not get their 12th result before the SC deadline.
In fact on Friday July 30, 2021 there were the reports that the Maharashtra board has declared the 12th result. This led the huge rush of students to the board’s result website.
The report however proved hoax forcing the Maharashtra board to issue clarification saying the 12th result though in its final stage of preparation is yet to be declared.
“Several districts of Maharashtra including those in Konkan, Satara, Sangli and even some areas in the neighbourhood of Pune, were ravaged by rain storm and flood. Result could not be prepared in time because of this”, the Maharashtra board said.
Pune is headquarter of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).
The board further said that an official notification will be issued a day before the 12th result declaration.
“Students waiting for 12th result should not get panicked as the board will release an official notification a day before the result declaration”, the board said.
Maharashtra HSC exam 2021 was cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic. The announcement to cancel 12th exam was announced by the state government in June following the similar decision taken by the CBSE.
Maharashtra board declared the 10th SSC result on July 16, 2021.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is divided in nine Divisional Boards located in Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpu, Amravati and Ratnagiri. Result of all divisions are declared simultaneously on the official result website "mahresult.nic.in".
