NEET (2021) Application Correction - Window opens

NEET 2021 Correction Window: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened today i.e. Wednesday August 11, 2021 Correction Window on the NEET 2021 official website neet.nta.nic.in.
The students who find any error in their NEET 2021 application form can make correction using this facility till August 14, 2021.
1. Go to the official website: neet.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on the appropriate link.
3. Log in using Registration No and Password.
4. Follow the instruction to complete the needed correction in your application form.
"Correction in particulars of Application Form on websites can be done from August 11 to 14, 2021 till 02:00 pm", National Testing Agency (NTA) said.
"No corrections shall be allowed under any circumstances after the last date", it added.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) had earlier started receiving from July 13, 2021 through its official website neet.nta.nic.in Online Registration for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) [NEET UG 2021].
The last of registration for NEET 2021 was originally fixed as August 6. It had however been extended till August 10, 2021 up to 09:50 pm, the NTA said.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) is conducted for admission to First Year MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BAMS and other Medical Courses by National Testing Agency (NTA). It will be held this year on September 12, 2021.
The NTA has not yet announced the date to release NEET 2021 Admit Card. NEET admit card, also called as Hall Ticket, however is published at least 15 days before the exam.
NEET is normally held in the month of May and the result is declared in June. This year however the entrance exam, first re-scheduled on August 1, 2021, is further delayed because of Covid-19.
Candidates should that NEET 2021 will be held across India in pen and paper mode only. For NEET Syllabus, exam centre details and important dates, candidates should regularly visit this page as well as NEET official website.
