Karnataka CET 2021 Admit Card Released, Download Here

Karnataka CET 2021: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released on its official website kea.kar.nic.in the Admit Card, also known as Hall Ticket, of the candidates who have registered for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2021) to be held this year.
1. Click here to go to official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
2. Click on "UGCET 2021 - Admission Ticket Common Entrance Test".
3. Enter Application Number and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to download your KCET 2021 Admit Card.
1. Click here to go to official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
2. Click on "UGCET 2021 - Admission Ticket Common Entrance Test".
3. Enter Application Number and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to download your KCET 2021 Admit Card.
Candidates appearing for KCET 2021 should check their admit card and hall ticket for any error in name, address, photo and other important details.
Candidates should also note that the name and addres of KCET Exam Centre should be printed on the admit card. In case of any error, candidates shoudl immediately contact the KEA.
As per the revised schedule, KCET 2021 will be held on August 28 and 29, 2021. The Kannada language test will be held on August 30, 2021.
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had on August 6 asked all registered candidates to verify the Exam Place (Exam Centre) and Fee Payment status using its official website kea.kar.nic.in. The KEA later published a list of candidates who have not uploaded their photos and signature.
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) started through its website kea.kar.nic.in from June 15, 2021 Online Registration for Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2021 (Karnataka CET 2021 also known as UGCET).
The last date to apply was originally fixed as July 10, 2021. It was however extended multiple times - last time till July 24, 2021.
Karnataka state education department has earlier waived minimum marks for the common entrance test (CET) to get admission in engineering and medical colleges across the state.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.