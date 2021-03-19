Bihar 12th result 2021 likely to be delayed

Bihar 12th Intermediate Result 2021: Bihar 12th Intermediate result will not be declared before March 24 and is likely to be delayed by few weeks, latest update from Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) said.
The BSEB sources had earlier said that the 12th result this year will be declared faster than last year. Last year Bihar 12th result was declared on March 24.
The BSEB on March 13 published the Answer Keys of the 12th Inter exams conducted in the month of February.
Accordingly, the students expected that the result could be published before March 24, as claimed by the BSEB officials earlier.
The BSEB sources however now say that evaluation process is still underway.
“Evaluation of answer sheets is still in progress. Preparation of result and merit list will only begin only after evaluation process is over”, multiple media reports said citing BSEB sources.
“Hence students will have to wait a bit longer for their 12th result”, Bihar board sources said.
The 12th higher secondary board exams of Arts, Science and Commerce streams in Bihar were held from Feb 3 to 13, 2021. The board had released on March 13 the Answer Keys of 12th board and had asked students to raise objection, if any, on or before March 16.
The students were expecting that after the March 16 deadline of raising objection to the answer keys, 12th inter result will be published. However, the BSEB now says 12th result of Patna board will be declared in the next month.
Students should also note that the board could surprise the students and may declare the results earlier than what is speculated.
Students should note that after declaration, BSEB 12th result will be available for download on the official website including biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in OR bsebssresult.com and bihar.indiaresults.com. The result is also sent via SMS on the registered mobile number of students.
Bihar board also publishes the Merit List, and names and details of toppers.
According to the BSEB data, about 13.50 lakh wrote the annual exam as compared to 12.05 lakh students who wrote the 12th board exam in 2020.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.