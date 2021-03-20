Delhi Nursery Admission First List 2021 Today - How to Check

Delhi School Admission 2021: The First Merit List (Selection List) for the Delhi Nursery Admissions 2020-21 for Open Seats will be published by various schools today i.e. Saturday March 20, according to the Delhi School Admission Schedule released earlier.
Parents who have applied for the Nursery admissions for KG or Class 1 can check the Delhi Education Board official website edudel.nic.in to check the name of their wards in the list.
Delhi Nursery School Admission List 2021
Merit List, admission list or selection list, for Nursery admission 2021 will be uploaded separately by the various schools.
Parents should note as per admission notification, all Delhi schools have been asked to publish waiting list along with the list of selected students. Hence if the names of a student is not in the selected list he/she should wait for his/her turn based on the status in the waiting list.
Parents should note that nursery admission this year will be held based on “Point System”. The merit list will therefore include the names of the selected students along with the points scored by each of them.
A student will be given his/her score out of 100 points. The respective schools will assign points based on different admission criteria. The candidates meeting most of the criteria to get the highest tally of points will be granted admission.
The admission criteria carrying the highest marks include the place of residence, siblings studying in the same schools, or whether the parents are alumni of the schools.
Once the admission merit list is uploaded on the official website, the parents will be able to submit the relevant documents to the schools to complete the further admission procedures along with submitting the admission fee.
The schools will also be releasing the waiting list with the names of candidates who will be considered for the admissions in case of any vacancy after the first round of admissions is completed.
Start of admission: Thursday February 18, 2021.
Last date of admission: March 04, 2021.
Date of uploading details of students who have applied for admission under Open Seat: March 09, 2021.
Date of uploading Marks as per Point System given to each of the children: March 15, 2021.
Date to release the first slection list: March 20, 2021.
Dates to resolve queries of parents if any: March 22 to 23, 2021.
Date to release the first slection list: March 25, 2021.
ates to resolve queries of parents if any after the release of second list: March 26, 2021.
Closure of admission process: March 31, 2021.
As per the admission schedule released by the Directorate of Education, admissions in private-unaided recognized schools of Delhi for the academic session 2021-22 for Nursery, KG and Class 1 began on February 18, 2021. Last date of application was fixed as March 4, 2021.
The Delhi Education Department had earlier said that the entire admission process in private recognised will be fully online mode. On the other hand, admission in government schools will be in online as well as offline modes both.
The notification for admission in Delhi public schools will be released soon. Similarly, the government will also release soon admission notification for EWS/DG and Children with Disabilities Category for the academic year 2021-22.
As per the guidelines, seats available is General category is 75 per cent, in all private unaided and recognised schools in Delhi. While the remaining 25 per cent seats are reserved for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS).
