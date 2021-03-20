Mohd Umar Khan among 38 GATE 2021 Toppers

GATE 2021 Toppers List: IIT Bombay on Saturday released the list of 38 students who have topped the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering - GATE 2021.
Among them is Mohd Umar Khan who topped the Humanities and Social Science (Psychology).
Humanities and Social Science (XS) and Environmental Science and Engineering (ES) are the two subjects that are introduced in GATE for the first time.
According to the scorecard and rank of the toppers released by IIT Bombay, Umar Khan’s GATE score is 1000 and he has obtained 77.33 marks out of the total 100 to secure the All India Rank 1.
IIT Bombay has released the GATE 2021 result on Friday.
According to the result data, a total of 126,813 candidates have qualified GATE 2021 with a pass percentage of 17.82. Of the total number of qualified candidates, 98,732 are male and 28,081 are female.
The IIT Bombay further said the paper-wise percentage of qualified candidates varied from 8.42 per cent to 29.54 per cent.
The IIT Bombay released the toppers list Saturday which contained the names of 38 toppers of each subject. The total number of subjects in GATE 2021 is 27. As many as 07 students have topped Humanities and Social Science (XS).
The Director of IIT Bombay, Prof Subhasis Chaudhuri called the toppers of all papers of the GATE 2021 exam to congratulate them individually, said the IIT Bombay statement.
