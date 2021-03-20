Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests Covid +ve after vaccination

New Delhi: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for coronavirus two days after he was vaccinated for the deadly disease.
Imran Khan was vaccinated on Thursday.
Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination confirmed the development on Saturday.
Sultan said that the 68-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician has quarantined himself at home.
"PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self isolating at home," Sultan said in a tweet.
Pakistan is using the Chinese vaccine, Sinopharm against Covid-19 pandemic. Recently a batch of 5,00,000 doses was received in Pakistan from China.
The vaccination drive in Pakistan is currently underway for senior citizens.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.