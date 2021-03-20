TS EAMCET (2021) Registration Begins Today - Key Steps

TS EAMCET 2021 Registration: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is set to start from today i.e. Saturday March 20, 2021 Online Registration and application process for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.,) Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS EAMCET-2021) through its official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
Candidates appearing for TS EAMCET 2021 should note that registration will start today and last date of application is fixed as May 18, 2021.
The Telangana EAMCET 2020 is a state level common entrance test (CET), conducted for selecting candidates for admissions to undergraduate Engineering, Agriculture and Medical courses in the government and private colleges located in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
JNTU will conduct TS EAMCET this year from July 5 to 9, 2021.
"TS EAMCET Agriculture and Medical will be conducted on July 5 and 6 in two shifts each day", the notification said.
The timing of the morning shift is 09 am to 12:00 noon whereas that of afternoon shift is 03:00 pm to 06:00 pm.
TS EAMCET 2021 will be held in Online Mode i.e. Computer based test. Candidates can also access from the website the exam centres and test zones - a total of 23 located in various districts and cities of Telangana.
Candidates should note that registration fees for TSEAMCET 2021 (Engineering, Agriculture and Medical) is Rs.800/- (Rs 400 for SCs/STs).
A candidate willing to appear for TS EAMCET 2021 Engineering, Agriculture and Medical will have to pay a fees of Rs.1,600/- (Rs.400/- for SCs/STs).
State Principal Secretary (Education) Chitra Ramchandran had on Feb 16 said that the syllabus for TS EAMCET will be 100 per cent from the intermediate first year and 70 per cent from the second year.
It was further announced that 30 per cent of the syllabus from second year will be cut due to the impact of the Covid pandemic on the academic year.
The ranks are decided by adding the marks obtained by candidates in intermediate (Class XII board exams) and the entrance test. The board exams are given 25 per cent weightage and 75 per cent weightage is given to the entrance test.
EAMCET is conducted every year in the first week of May, but last year it was held in September due to the Covid situation.
Though the last date of application is May 18, students who missed the deadline can apply by paying late fees. Last date of registration with a late fee of Rs. 250/-, Rs.500/-, Rs.2,500/- and Rs.5,000/- has been respectively fixed as May 28, June 07, 17 and 28.
