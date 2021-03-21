CA Final and Foundation January 2021 Results - Direct Link

CA Final and Foundation Result 2021: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to announce on its website icaiexam.icai.org today i.e. Sunday March 21, 2021 the results of the Chartered Accountants (CA) Final and Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation Examinations.
In case of delay, the results would be declared by Monday March 22 morning.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) had conducted the CA Final (Old and New Course both) and Foundation exams in the month of January 2021.
The ICAI CA Final and Foundation 2021 results can also be accessed on icaiexam.icai.org, icai.nic.in and caresults.icai.org.
To get the result via SMS, type "CAINTER (space) 06 Digit Roll No." eg. "CAINTER 889900" and send it to 58888.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will also release simultaneously the All India Merit List.
According to the information posted on the official website, the CA Final January 2021 and CA Foundation January 2021 results would be announced on the official web anytime by today evening.
The All India Merit List of candidates securing a minimum of 55 per cent marks and above, and up to the maximum of 50th Rank on all India basis will also be made available on the above websites.
The ICAI had earlier asked the candidates to register online if they want their Final Examination (Old Course and New Course) and Foundation Examination results via e-mail. Results of such students will be emailed to them on the registered IDs once the results are declared.
