KEAM 3rd Allotment 2021 today on cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2021: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) is set to publish on its official website cee.kerala.gov.in today i.e. Tuesday November 09, 2021 Third Phase Allotment Result of KEAM 2021 Counselling conducted for admission in Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture courses in Kerala.
1. Click here to go to official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.
2. Click on the given link to go to KEAM Candidate Portal
3. Log-in using Application Number, Password and Access Code.
4. Click on the given link to check the KEAM third allotment result, and the name and details of the college allotted to you.
Students should carefully check that college and institute is allotted to her/him is based on the preferences chosen in the option form.
As per the KEAM Counselling Schedule of third allotment result for admission in Kerala Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture colleges, candidates who are allotted seat in Round 3 will have to remit the fee shown in the allotment memo between November 10 to 15, 2021.
Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) started through its official website cee.kerala.gov.in Option Confirmation for Third Phase (Round 3) counselling of admission in Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture courses through KEAM 2021 on November 05, 2021.
Online Option Confirmation: November 05 to 08, 2021
Publication of Third Phase Allotment: November 09, 2021
Candidates who receive allotment in 3rd round should remit the fee/balance fee (if applicable) payable to CEE in any of the Head Offices in Kerala or by way of online payment and should report before the college authorities to join the allotted college/course: November 10 to 15, 2021.
CEE Kerala had released KEAM Round 2 allotment result on October 21, 2021. It had released the result of Round 1 Allotment on October 12.
Candidates who are not satisfied with the allotted seat in 1st and 2nd round can also participate in KEAM Third Phase of Counselling.
"Candidates who got allotment and remitted the required fee, and candidates who have not got any allotment in the first and second phase shall have to make online option confirmation if they want their higher order options in Engineering/Architecture/Pharmacy courses are to be considered in the second phase of allotment", CEE Kerala said.
"For this, candidates shall have to log into their Home page and confirm their options by clicking the ‘confirm’ button available therein", it added.
KEAM Entrance Exam is conducted every year for admission in Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical, Medical allied courses. KEAM 2021 was held on August 05 and the result was declared on September 17, 2021.
KEAM 2021 rank list and details of toppers however were released on October 07, 2021.
Before the declaration of result, the CEE Kerala had released the Answer Key of KEAM 2021 on its official website.
The CEE Kerala on October 02 published category list for reference. The list can be accessed on the official website.
