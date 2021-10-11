KEAM First Allotment 2021 Today - Key Updates

KEAM 2021: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) is set to publish on its official website cee.kerala.gov.in today First Phase Allotment Result of KEAM 2021 Counselling conducted for admission in Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical and Medical allied courses in Kerala.
1. Click here to go to official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.
2. Click on the given link to go to KEAM Candidate Portal
3. Log-in using Application Number, Password and Access Code.
4. Click on the given link to check the allotment result, and the name and details of the college allotted to you.
Students should carefully check that college and institute is allotted to her/him on the preferences chosen in option form.
As per the KEAM Counselling Schedule, KEAM 2021 allotment result for admission in Engineering, Pharmacy, Medical and other courses will be published on the official website today i.e. Monday October 11, 2021 at 09:00 pm.
1. Candidates who get allotment list shall have to remit the fee shown in the allotment memo at any of the Head/Post Offices in Kerala or by way of online payment and confirm their admission between October 12 to 16, 2021.
2. The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations will be making allotments in the First Phase to the various Professional Degree courses such as Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture courses in the colleges list of which is mentioned in the notification.
3. Candidates who get allotment to Government/Aided Engineering and Pharmacy colleges have to pay total fees to ensure their seats. Fees details can be found in the notification.
4. The candidates getting allotment are liable to remit the fee fixed by the Fee Regulatory Committee if the fee fixed on the basis of agreement between Government and Self-financing Managements is not approved by the Court or any competent authority.
The allotment to Colleges/Courses will be subject to recognition of All India Regulatory Bodies, Affiliation from the Universities and Government Orders.
Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) had earlier asked the students who appeared for KEAM 2021 and are seeking admission in Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical and Medical allied courses to complete option registration through official website.
The last date of Option Registration was originally fixed as October 09, 2021. It was however extended till 03:00 pm Sunday October 10, 2021.
KEAM Entrance Exam is conducted every year for admission in Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical, Medical allied courses. KEAM 2021 was held on August 05 and the result was declared on September 17, 2021.
KEAM 2021 rank list and details of toppers however were released on October 07, 2021.
Before the declaration of result, the CEE Kerala had released the Answer Key of KEAM 2021 on its official website.
The CEE Kerala on October 02 published category list for reference. The list can be accessed on the official website.
