KEAM Second Allotment 2021 Published - Direct Link

KEAM 2021: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has published on its official website cee.kerala.gov.in Second Phase Allotment (Round 2 allotment) Result of KEAM 2021 Counselling conducted for admission in Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical and Medical allied courses in Kerala.
1. Click here to go to official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.
2. Click on the given link to go to KEAM Candidate Portal
3. Log-in using Application Number, Password and Access Code.
4. Click on the given link to check the second allotment result, and the name and details of the college allotted to you.
Students should carefully check that college and institute is allotted to her/him is based on the preferences chosen in the option form.
As per the KEAM Counselling Schedule, KEAM 2021 second allotment result for admission in Engineering, Pharmacy, Medical and other courses candidates who are allotted seat in Round 2 will have to remit the fee shown in the allotment memo between October 21 to 25, 2021.
KEAM 2021 round 2 result was scheduled to be published on October 19 as per the original time table. It was however postponed and published late in the night Wednesday October 20, 2021.
Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) started Option Confirmation for Second Phase (Round 2) counselling of admission in Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical and Medical allied courses through KEAM 2021 on October 12.
KEAM Entrance Exam is conducted every year for admission in Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical, Medical allied courses. KEAM 2021 was held on August 05 and the result was declared on September 17, 2021.
KEAM 2021 rank list and details of toppers however were released on October 07, 2021.
Before the declaration of result, the CEE Kerala had released the Answer Key of KEAM 2021 on its official website.
The CEE Kerala on October 02 published category list for reference. The list can be accessed on the official website.
