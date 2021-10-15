JEE Advanced 2021 Result Today - Direct Link to Check

JEE Advanced 2021 Result Date and Time: IIT Kharagpur, the official authority to conduct the JEE Advanced 2021, is set to release today i.e. Friday October 15, 2021 on its official website jeeadv.ac.in the result of the important engineering entrance exam conducted for admission in IITs, NITs and other premium institutions.
Candidates can check their JEE Advanced 2021 score and rank from the official website as well as from Candidate Portal (cportal.jeeadv.ac.in).
1. Click here to go to official website: jeeadv.ac.in.
2. Click on the given link to check "JEE Advanced result".
2. Enter Registration No, Date of Birth, Mobile No and Email address.
3. Click on the check box "I am not a robot".
4. Click on "Get Result" to check your JEE Advanced 2021 score and rank.
To be considered pass in JEE Advanced exam, a candidate needs to secure at least 10 per cent marks in each subject and an aggregate score of 35 per cent.
Along with the result, IIT D will also release today All India Rank List, also called called "JEE Advanced 2021 AIR" and Cut Off.
Before declaration of result today, IIT K will publish "JEE Advanced Final Answer Key". IIT-K had published provisional answer key on October 10, 2021.
IIT-K has conducted JEE Advanced for this year on Sunday October 03, 2021. IIT K published candidate responses on October 5, 2021.
After "JEE Advanced result" declaration today, JoSAA 2021 Counselling will begin. As per the schedule announced, JoSAA Online Registration and Seat Allocation for Round 1 will begin from Saturday October 16, 2021.
JOSAA Online Registration start date and choice filling: October 16, 2021.
Display of Mock Seat Allocation-1 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on October 21, 2021, 17:00 IST: October 22, 2021
Display of Mock Seat Allocation-2 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on October 23, 2021, 17:00 IST: October 24, 2021
Last date of JOSAA registration and choice filling: October 25, 2021.
Seat Allocation (Round 1): October 27, 2021.
Online Registration, Choice Filling and all other activities related to Seat Allocation will be done through the official website for Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) josaa.nic.in.
