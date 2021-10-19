KEAM 2021 Second Phase Allotment Postponed

KEAM 2021: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has postponed till further notice the declaration of KEAM 2021 Second Phase of Allotment result conducted for admission in Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical and Medical allied courses.
KEAM 2021 round 2 result was scheduled to be published today i.e. Tuesday October 19 as per the original time table.
“KEAM 2021 Second phase allotment scheduled to be published on 19.10.2021 has been postponed. New date will be announced later”, CEE Kerala said in a one line message posted on its official website.
The CEE Kerala had earlier extended the last date of seat confirmation for the students who were allotted seats in the first round the result of which was declared on October 11.
CEE Kerala also extended the last date of choice filling and option confirmation for second round of KEAM counselling.
“The last date for remitting fee by those candidates who have got allotment in the first phase Centralized Allotment Process for admission to Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy courses – 2021 and for option confirmation to be considered for the second phase of allotment is extended till 03:00 pm 18.10.2021”, the notification said.
Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) started Option Confirmation for Second Phase (Round 2) counselling of admission in Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical and Medical allied courses through KEAM 2021 on October 12.
KEAM Entrance Exam is conducted every year for admission in Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical, Medical allied courses. KEAM 2021 was held on August 05 and the result was declared on September 17, 2021.
KEAM 2021 rank list and details of toppers however were released on October 07, 2021.
Before the declaration of result, the CEE Kerala had released the Answer Key of KEAM 2021 on its official website.
The CEE Kerala on October 02 published category list for reference. The list can be accessed on the official website.
