KEAM 2021: 2nd Phase Option Confirmation starts

KEAM 2021: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has started Option Confirmation for Second Phase (Round 2) counselling of admission in Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical and Medical allied courses through KEAM 2021.
1. Click here to go to official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.
2. Click on the given link to go to KEAM Candidate Portal
3. Log-in using Application Number, Password and Access Code.
4. Click on the given link to complete option selection.
Students should carefully select their college and institute options as KEAM round 2 allotment will be done on the preferences chosen in the option form.
Option registration for Centralised Allotment Process (CAP) Round 2 of KEAM Counselling to Professional Degree Courses for the year 2021-22 commenced on October 12, 2021. The last date of Option Registration is October 17, 2021 till 02:00 PM.
Online Option Confirmation: October 12 to 17, 2021
Publication of Second Phase Allotment: October 19, 2021
Candidates who receive allotment should remit the fee/balance fee (if applicable) payable to CEE in any of the Head Offices in Kerala or by way of online payment and should report before the college authorities to join the allotted college/course: October 20 to 25, 2021.
CEE Kerala started KEAM Round 2 counselling after it released the result of Round 1 Allotment on October 12 - delayed by a day as per the original schedule.
Candidates who are not satisfied with the allotted seat in 1st round can also participate in KEAM Second Phase of Counselling.
"Candidates who got allotment and remitted the required fee, and candidates who have not got any allotment in the first phase shall have to make online option confirmation if they want their higher order options in Engineering/Architecture/Pharmacy courses are to be considered in the second phase of allotment", CEE Kerala said.
"For this, candidates shall have to log into their Home page and confirm their options by clicking the ‘confirm’ button available therein", it added.
KEAM Entrance Exam is conducted every year for admission in Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical, Medical allied courses. KEAM 2021 was held on August 05 and the result was declared on September 17, 2021.
KEAM 2021 rank list and details of toppers however were released on October 07, 2021.
Before the declaration of result, the CEE Kerala had released the Answer Key of KEAM 2021 on its official website.
The CEE Kerala on October 02 published category list for reference. The list can be accessed on the official website.
