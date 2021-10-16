Maharashtra B Pharmacy, Pharm D Admission 2021 Notification Soon

Maharashtra B Pharmacy, Pharm D Admission 2021: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to issue soon the schedule and notification of Maharashtra B Pharmacy and Pharm D (B Pharm and Pharm D) First Year admission for the academic year 2021-22.
The issuance of Maharashtra Pharmacy admission 2021 notification will be followed by registration, application form submission and confirmation for admission to First Year Pharmacy in B Pharm. and Pharm D courses run by government, government aided and private colleges and institutions.
Admission in First Year Pharmacy course through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.
Besides clearing the 12th exam, the students participating in Maharashtra Pharmacy Counselling should also have passed MHT CET (PCB) or NEET (UG) 2021 – the two medical entrance exams conducted by the respective authorities.
Since passing NEET and MHT CET is the essential criteria for participating in pharmacy counselling besides clearing 12th exam, the admission notification and registration start only after the result of these entrance exams are declared.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key of NEET UG but is yet to declare result. The students are also waiting for MHT CET 2021 which was held from September 1 to October 20, 2021 in multiple shifts.
As per the latest notification by Maharashtra CET Cell, MHT CET result 2021 will be declared on or before October 28. NEET 2021 result is also expected in the next week. Based on this students who wish to take admission in first year pharmacy courses (B Pharm or Pharm D) in Maharashtra can expect the start of admission process by October end or first week of November 2021.
1. Online Registration
2. Documents verification and confirmation of Application Form
3. Display of Provisional Merit List
4. Submission of grievances if any
5. Display of the Final Merit List
6. Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I
7. Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I
8. Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round 1 and later rounds
In 2020, online registration for Maharashtra Pharmacy was started on December 09, 2020. The admission process was delayed last year, as well as this year, because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
In normal days, pharmacy admission starts in May and June, and the admission process is completed by end of August.
Candidates meanwhile are advised to regularly visit ummid.com as well as Maharashtra CET Cell official website "cetcell.mahacet.org" for all the latest update regarding pharmacy admission.
