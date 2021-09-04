FYJC 2021: Round 2 allotment in Mumbai, Pune, other cities today

FYJC Admission 2021 Round 2 Allotment: The School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra is set to release on its official website mumbai.11thadmission.org.in today i.e. Saturday September 4, 2021 Round 2 Allotment List of Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Amravati students who are seeking admission in Class 11 First Year Junior College (FYJC).
1. Click here to go to the official website: 11thadmission.org.in.
2. Select region
3. Log-in using ID and Password.
4. Click on the appropriate link to download FYJC Round 2 allocation result.
FYJC Round 2 Allotment List in PDF, Cut off and vacancy list can also be accessed using the tabs shown on the FYJC Admission Website Home Page.
According to the FYJC Admission Schedule 2021, Round 2 Allotment result of Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Amravati students will be released on the official website today by 10:00 am. The allocation list for 11th admission round 2 counselling will be available through student's log-in. Students will also be sent SMS.
FYJC Meril List release date: August 23, 2021
Allocation list for Regular Round-1 Admissions: August 27, 2021.
Display of Jr. College Allocation list for Regular Round-1 Admissions: September 04, 2021.
Online confirmation of admission in the allotted Jr. College by Student: September 04 to 06, 2021.
Time for Jr. Colleges to upload status of admitted students on the website: September 06, 2021 from 06:00 pm to 08:00 pm
Display of Vacancy List and Cut-off for Regular Round III: September 06, 2021 at 10:00 pm
The Maharashtra Education Department had released the round 1 allotment result on August 27, 2021. On August 23, 2021, the department had published on the official website the Merit List of students who had registered for the 11th admission.
Directorate of Education Maharashtra had started from August 17, 2021 Part 2 Form and Choice Filling by the students of Mumbai MMR who have registered for regular round admission in First Year Junior College (FYJC) Class 11 for the adcademic year 2021-22.
The Online Registration of students willing to take admission in First Year Junior College (FYJC) Class 11 in Mumbai MMR along with Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Amravati and Aurangabad for the adcademic year 2021-22 commenced from August 12, 2021 through the official website 11thadmission.org.in.
