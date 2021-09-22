FYJC Special Round 2021 Allotment - How and Where to Check

FYJC Admission 2021: School Education Department Maharashtra has released today i.e. Wednesday September 22 FYJC Special Round 2021 Allotment, also known as Class 11 admission allotment, results on the official websites 11thadmission.org.in.
1. Click here to go to official website: 11thadmission.org.in.
2. Choose region from the list given on right side-bar of the home page.
3. Log-in using User name and password.
4. Click on the given link to check the details of the college allotted to you.
1. Click here to go to official website: 11thadmission.org.in.
2. Choose region from the list given on right side-bar of the home page.
3. Log-in using User name and password.
4. Click on the given link to check the details of the college allotted to you.
Candidates should note that the Maharashtra Education Department also informs the students about their allotment by sending SMS.
FYJC Admission process is conducted online in six cities including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik Aurangabad, Nagpur and Amravati. The allotment result of the six cities will be published on six different websites.
• If a student wants to take admission in the allotted Jr. College then s/he needs to click on ‘Proceed for Admission’ in student log-in then upload the required documents and confirm admission in the allotted Jr. College from September 22 to 25, 2021.
• Display of vacancy on the portal -- status after end of Special Admission Round (CAP Seats including Quota seats been surrendered) will be done on September 25, 2021.
• FYJC Special Round was started with display of vacancy on the portal i.e. Status before Special Admission Round (CAP Seats including Quota seats been surrendered) on Sept 16.
• If a student wants to take admission in the allotted Jr. College then s/he needs to click on ‘Proceed for Admission’ in student log-in then upload the required documents and confirm admission in the allotted Jr. College from September 22 to 25, 2021.
• Display of vacancy on the portal -- status after end of Special Admission Round (CAP Seats including Quota seats been surrendered) will be done on September 25, 2021.
• FYJC Special Round was started with display of vacancy on the portal i.e. Status before Special Admission Round (CAP Seats including Quota seats been surrendered) on Sept 16.
The Maharashtra Education Department had released the round 1 allotment result on August 27, 2021. On August 23, 2021, the department had published on the official website the Merit List of students who had registered for the 11th admission. Round 2 allotment result was published on September 4, 2021.
Directorate of Education Maharashtra had started from August 17, 2021 Part 2 Form and Choice Filling by the students of Mumbai MMR who have registered for regular round admission in First Year Junior College (FYJC) Class 11 for the adcademic year 2021-22.
The Online Registration of students willing to take admission in First Year Junior College (FYJC) Class 11 in Mumbai MMR along with Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Amravati and Aurangabad for the adcademic year 2021-22 commenced from August 12, 2021 through the official website 11thadmission.org.in.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.