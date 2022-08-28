KEAM 2022 marks verification for Architecture Rank List before Aug 31

KEAM 2022 Rank List: Candidates who have registered for KEAM 2022 also choosing Architecture stream should verify their NATA score and marks of the qualifying exams through candidate log-in on official website cee.kerala.gov.in.
“The marks data of the qualifying examination and NATA score submitted for the preparation of Architecture Rank list 2022 by the candidates have been scrutinized and the data after scrutiny is available on the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in for verification by the candidates”, CEE Kerala said in a notification released Sunday.
CEE Kerala also said that the last date to verify marks and NATA Score is Aug 31, 2022.
“The mark data and NATA score will be available for verification in the website up to 5.00 PM on 31st August 2022”, CEE Kerala said.
“The candidates may verify their total marks obtained and maximum marks in the Qualifying Examination for all the subjects and NATA score, for ensuring its correctness”, it added.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in
2. Log-in using Application Number, Password and Access Code.
3. Click on the given link to check and verify your marks.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in
2. Log-in using Application Number, Password and Access Code.
3. Click on the given link to check and verify your marks.
• If the details are correct, click the ‘No Change’ button against each item and finally click the ‘Verified and Found Correct’ button.
• If any of the details shown in the web page is/are incorrect, click the ‘Change Required’ button against the item(s) to be corrected and then click the ‘Verified and Found Mismatch’ button. Such candidates shall have to upload the necessary mark lists/NATA score card as proof for correction in the submitted marks.
• Candidates who have changes in their valid score in the third phase NATA shall have to upload the correct score card for effecting changes in the already submitted scores after clicking the ‘Change Required’ button against ‘NATA Score’.
• In the case of candidates who have not uploaded all the required Mark lists or who have uploaded defective Mark list will not be able to view and verify their submitted marks. Such candidates shall have to upload all the required mark lists to substantiate the marks submitted by them or have to upload the mark list properly without any defects. Otherwise the Architecture rank of such candidates will be prepared on the basis of the available mark data. But their rank will be withheld.
• If the details are correct, click the ‘No Change’ button against each item and finally click the ‘Verified and Found Correct’ button.
• If any of the details shown in the web page is/are incorrect, click the ‘Change Required’ button against the item(s) to be corrected and then click the ‘Verified and Found Mismatch’ button. Such candidates shall have to upload the necessary mark lists/NATA score card as proof for correction in the submitted marks.
• Candidates who have changes in their valid score in the third phase NATA shall have to upload the correct score card for effecting changes in the already submitted scores after clicking the ‘Change Required’ button against ‘NATA Score’.
• In the case of candidates who have not uploaded all the required Mark lists or who have uploaded defective Mark list will not be able to view and verify their submitted marks. Such candidates shall have to upload all the required mark lists to substantiate the marks submitted by them or have to upload the mark list properly without any defects. Otherwise the Architecture rank of such candidates will be prepared on the basis of the available mark data. But their rank will be withheld.
Candidates should also note that the Mark Data and NATA score submitted by the candidates will be subjected to verification by the College Authorities at the time of Admission to the Course. If any discrepancy is found in the Mark Data of NATA score submitted by the candidate, he/she will not be eligible for admission to the course.
Later the CEE Kerala invited online application from the students who passed 12th exam and now seek admission in Architecture (B. Arch), and Medical and Medical Allied courses (including MBBS and BDS) through KEAM 2022.
It later published the Provisional Category list of candidates eligible for various category/community claims, who have submitted online application for admission to Engineering, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Medical, Medical Allied Courses through KEAM 2022.
Candidates should note that KEAM counselling will be based on the rank of candidates and their score in KEAM 2022. The rank list will be released any time after August 31, 2022.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.