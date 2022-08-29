OFSS Inter 2nd Selection List 2022 on ofssbihar.info soon

BSEB OFSS Intermediate Admission 2022: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to release on OFSS admission website ofssbihar.in soon the Second Merit List (2nd Selection List) of the students seeking Inter admissions in various colleges for the academic year 2022-24 under the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS).
Candidates should note that the 2nd Selection List will contain the names of candidates who could not get admission in the Round 1 of Bihar Class 11 admission and missed a chance in the first list.
The students who have registered and are seeking admission in BSEB Intermediate Science, Commerce and Arts streams should check their name in the OFSS Second Merit List and download OFSS Intermediate Intimation Letter once it is released on the official website.
Candidates should note that BSEB Bihar is expected to publish Class 11 2nd Merit List 2022 (OFSS 2nd Selection List) in the next couple of weeks, though it has so far not declared any specific date and time.
1. Click here to go to the official website: ofssbihar.in.
1. Click here to go to the official website: ofssbihar.in.
2. Click on Second Selection List to check your name or click on Download Intimation Letter.
3. Select district and click on show.
4. The selection list in PDF will be displayed. Check your name.
2. Click on Second Selection List to check your name or click on Download Intimation Letter.
3. Select district and click on show.
4. The selection list in PDF will be displayed. Check your name.
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had released on August 12, 2022, OFSS Inter First Merit List, 1st Selection List, of students who have registered for admission in Class 11 (Intermediate) through Online Facilitation System For Students website www.ofssbihar.info.
The students whose name appeared in the first list were given time till August 18, 2022 to complete the registration process based on the college allotted to them. The last date of OFSS Inter admission 2022 confirmation was however extended till August 25, 2022.
BSEB Bihar releases 2nd Merit List after the last date of admission confirmation. Accordingly, the 2nd list could be released ay moment.
Candidates should also note that after all regular rounds are over and seats remain vacant they will be allowed to participate in spot admission round.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.