MHT CET Pharmacy 2022 Merit List Today - Direct Link to Check

Maharashtra Pharmacy (B Pharmacy/Pharm D) Admission 2022: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to publish on December 02, 2022 on its official website ph2022.mahacet,org Provisional Merit List containing the names of the students who have registered for admission to First Year Undergraduate B Pharmacy and Postgraduate Pharm D courses for the year 2022-23.
"Display of the Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website will be on Friday December 02, 2022", MHT CET Pharmacy Counselling schedule said.
Candidates should check their names and other details in PH22 Merit List. In case of any error they should immediately contact the Maharashtra Admission Cell.
"Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates at FC can be done from December 03 to 05, 2022", the counselling schedule said.
The CET Cell will publish on December 07, 2022 the Final Merit List of 2022 B Pharm and Pharm D admission.
1. Click here to go to the official website: ph2022.mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link marked with "Check Provisional Merit List Status" under the Important Links section on left side bar of the home page.
3. Enter your Application ID starting with PH22 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position
The Maharashtra CET Cell has confirmed the date to publish the Merit List. It has however not confirmed exact time to release the Merit List. The list will however be released any time by today evening.
• Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): September 28 to November 30, 2022
• Documents verification and confirmation of Application Form for Admission by online mode.: September 28 to November 30, 2022
• Display of Ph22 Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India Candidate on website: December 02, 2022
• Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: December 03 to 05, 2022
• Display of Ph 22 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India Candidates on website: December 07, 2022
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: Will be announced later.
• Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: Will be announced later.
• Display of Ph 2021 Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 1: Will be announced later.
• Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: Will be announced later.
• Display of B Pharm and Pharm D Round 2 allotment result: Will be announced later.
Admission in First Year Pharmacy course through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam..
Besides clearing the 12th exam, the students participating in Maharashtra Pharmacy Counselling should also have passed MHT CET 2022 (PCB) or NEET (UG) 2022 – the two medical entrance exams conducted by the respective authorities.
Maharashtra CET Cell had started receiving online registration and application form for Admission to First Year in the Four Year Undergraduate Course in Pharmacy B. Pharmacy and Pharm. D for the year 2022-23 from September 28, 2022.
The last date of application was originally fixed as October 03, 2022. It was however extended multiple times, last time being till November 30, 2022.
Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 1 should note that CAP Round 2 will be conducted for such candidates. The Maharashtra CET Cell will soon publish the CAP Round 2 schedule on its website.
