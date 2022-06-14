Maharashtra SSC Result (2022) on Wednesday June 15

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Date and Time: It is officially confirmed. Maharashtra SSC, Class 10, Class X or Matric result will be declared on Wednesday June 15, 2022.
1. Click here to go to result website: mahresult.nic.in.
2. Click on SSC Class 10 Result 2022
3. Enter Exam Seat Number, Date of Birth and Mother's name.
4.
Click on Get Result button to check your score.
According to the official press release, Maharashtra SSC result will be declared tomorrow i.e. Wednesday June 15, 2022 at 01:00 pm.
Students should also note that traditionally declares 10th result at 01:00 pm on the announced date. However a delay of few minutes is possible. Simultaneously, slow response of the official website is also a norm. Hence they should not get panicked.
The Maharashtra education board has a tradition of announcing at least a day in advance the confirmed date and time of declaration of board exam results. It is as per this tradition of years Maharashtra board officially confirmed that the SSC result will be declared tomorrow.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is divided in nine Divisional Boards located in Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpu, Amravati and Ratnagiri. The Maharashtra board declares the 12th and 10th results of all the nine dvisional boards on the same day and at the same time.
The Maharashtra state board had announced Class 10 result in 2021 on July 16. In 2021, the SSC result was prepared based on internal assessment because of Covid-19 and most of the students were declared passed.
In 2020, the state board declared the result on July 29 when it recorded an overall pass percentage of 95.30 - an improvement by over 18.20 as compared to 2019 when the pass percentage 77.10.
In 2019, SSC result was announced on June 08 whereas in 2020 and 2021 they were delayed because of the Pandemic.
