Hajj 2022 Draw Results on June 15 for US, Australia, Europe

Hajj 2022 Draw Result: Motawif, the online platform for Hajj pilgrims from United States of America (USA), Australia and Europe in an official note said it will process the draw result between June 15 to 18, 2022.
"The draw results will be communicated between June 15th, and 18th", Motawif said in a message posted on its Twitter handler.
"We will reach out to all applicants selected by our electronic draw system. Keep an eye on our social channels for any updates", Motawif asked Muslims who have regsitered for Hajj 2022 through its official website motawif.com.sa.
Motawif had started receiving online application from June 05, 2022. Deadline to submit the application for the draw of Hajj for pilgrims from USA, Australia and Europe was June 13, 2022, at 7:00 PM KSA.
Motawif had earlier also made available a link on its website for the pilgrims to check their Draw Application Status.
By the time Motawif starts communicating the Hajj Draw Result, applicants can check their status using the link given on the website.
In a related development, Motawif has also issued update on application cancellation and refund policy.
"Sometimes you may need to cancel or change your plans. That's why we have a refund and cancellation policy to help make things easier", Motawif said while publishing the refund policy.
"We hope this policy provides the flexibility you need to plan your lifetime trip. If you have any questions, contact us", Motawif, an exclusive online platform authorized by the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah to offer Hajj services to Muslims in Europe, America, and Australia for the 1443 - 2022 Hajj season, said.
Motawif had closed receiving fresh application on June 08, 2022. However, it re-opened the application window for a day on June 10, 2022 till June 13, 2022.
Aspiring pilgrims should note that Motawif offers three packages – Platinum (USD 9,768), Golden (USD 6,296) and Silver (5,986).
The offered Hajj packages are flexible and fit a person’s needs.
Pilgrims who submitted an expression of interest can now select a desired Hajj package and confirm before the selection process.
Pilgrims who apply using Motawif portal will be contacted and asked to make payment before issuance of visa if they are selected in electronic draw.
“Once you have been selected, you will be contacted to choose your package and complete your payment through the Motawif portal. Once your payment has been accepted, you will be issued an e-visa by the authorities”, the ministry said.
Pilgrims should note that basic features of packages will be visible to all pilgrims at the registration stage. Detailed information will only be provided to those who get selected.
Hajj is performed every year to commemorate the sacrifices made by Prophet Ibrahim, his wife Hager and their noble son Prophet Ismael as per the tradition of Prophet Muhammad (May peace and mercy be upon them all.)
Hajj likely date this year is from July 7 to 12, 2022. The final date will be confirmed after sighting of the new moon of Zul Hijjah 1443H.
Accordingly, inbound flights for pilgrims from US, Australia and Europe who will travel to Makkah through Motawif platform will be from June 26 to July 05, 2022 whereas the outbound flights will be from July 14 to 27, 2022.
