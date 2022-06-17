Karnataka 12th Result 2022 Date: Saturday June 18

Karnataka 12th 2nd PUC Result 2022: Results of the second year Pre-University Course (PUC) board exams in Karnataka would be declared on the official website karresults.nic.in and also through SMS on Saturday June 18, 2022, state Education Minister BC Nagesh said.
"The PUC board exam results will be declared on Saturday June 18. The results will also be sent through short messaging service (SMS) to students who have given their mobile numbers to the board by 11.30 a.m. and will also be declared on the board's web site," said the minister.
Around 7.0 lakh students, including boys and girls, wrote the 2nd PUC board exams at about 1,000 centres across the southern state from April 22 to May 18, 2022.
In order to be declared as passed in Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2022, students will have to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks in aggregate as well as in each subject.
The students who do not qualify the Karnataka Board 12th exam 2022 in one or two subjects will be required to appear for the compartment/improvement exams.
Karnataka board will declare Saturday the results of Science, Arts and Commerce all three streams for which the 12th board exams were conducted. The board will however not publish the Merit List and details of toppers.
Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) had declared on its official website karresults.nic.in the results of the Senior School Leaving Certificate (Karnataka SSLC) 2022, also known as Pre University and Class 10 exams on May 19, 2022.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.