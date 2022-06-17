WBJEE 2022 Result Today - Check Here

WBJEE 2022 Result: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is set to release on its official websitewbjeeb.nic.in the result of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) 2022 today i.e. Friday June 17, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in.
2. Click on the tab marked as “WBJEE Result (2022)”
3. Select one of the two options – Through Application Number and Password or Date of Birth.
4. Sign-in using the details as per your selection.
5. Follow the instructions to proceed.
6. Downolad the Rank card and WBJEE result in PDF
1. Click here to go to the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in.
2. Click on the tab marked as “WBJEE Result (2022)”
3. Select one of the two options – Through Application Number and Password or Date of Birth.
4. Sign-in using the details as per your selection.
5. Follow the instructions to proceed.
6. Downolad the Rank card and WBJEE result in PDF
The board had on Thursday June 16, 2022 published on its official website the Final Answer Keys of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, 2022 (WBJEE-2022). It had released the Provisional Answer Key in May.
According to the official statement released by WB board WBJEE Result will be declared today at 04:00 PM.
"The results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, 2022 (WBJEE 2022) for admission into Engineering/Technology/Architecture/Pharmacy Degree Courses in Universities/Colleges in West Bengal will be declared on Friday, 17th June 2022", WB board said.
"Downloadable rank cards will be available from Board’s web sites www.wbjeeb.nic.in and www.wbjeeb.in from 17.06.2022 4:00 p.m. onward", the board said.
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, 2022 (WBJEE-2022) for admission into Engineering/Technology/Architecture/Pharmacy Degree Courses in Universities/Colleges in West Bengal was held on April 30, 2022.
The result will be accompanied by Merit List, Rank Cards and WBJEE score. WBJEE rank and score are important as they are used for admission counselling. WBJEE Counselling schedule will be published soon after the result declaration.
WBJEE is the common entrance examination for admission in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.