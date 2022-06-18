Karnataka 2nd PU (12th) Result 2022 - Direct Link

Karnataka 2nd PUC 12th Result 2022: Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) is set to declare on its official website karresults.nic.in the results of Second Year Pre-University (2nd PUC) or Class 12 2022 today on Saturday June 18, 2022, it is officially confirmed.
1. Click here to go to official website: karresults.nic.in.
2. Click on "PUC Results announced on 18/06/2022".
3. Enter Reg No and Click on Submit button.
4. Your result will appear on screen. Save and take a printout
Kar II PUC Result 2022 can also be checked through the direct link via pue.kar.nic.in. Students can also check their KSEEB Results 2022 via SMS.
Candidates who had registered for the Karnataka 12th or 2nd PUC 2022 exam should note that result will be declared on the Karnataka board official website at 12:00 pm today.
Students should note that there could be a slight delay in accessing the result website after it is declared. It happens because of the huge rush of students who throng the websites to check their result.
Students should note that Karnataka board will declare today the results of Science, Arts and Commerce all three streams for which the 12th board exams were conducted. The board will however not publish the Merit List and details of toppers.
In 2021, Karnataka 12th exam was cancelled due to Covid-19 and result was prepared based on internal assessment.
Karnataka 2nd PUC result was declared on July 14 in 2020. Girls had outperformed boys in the 2nd Pre-University (PUC) 2020 examinations.
According to the detailed result of the year 2020, 68.73% girls cleared the exam against the boys whose pass percentage was 54.77%.
As many as 6.75 lakh students had written the examination. Of them, 4.17 lakh students passed registering an overall pass percentage of 61.80%.
Stream-wise, the pass percentage of students in Science is 82.57%, Commerce 72.60% and Arts 47.90%.
Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) had declared on its official website karresults.nic.in the results of the Senior School Leaving Certificate (Karnataka SSLC) 2022, also known as Pre University and Class 10 exams on May 19, 2022.
