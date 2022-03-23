NEET 2022 website tweaked; Registration to start soon

NEET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has tweaked and fine-tuned the official website of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Under Graduate) signalling that the registration for NEET 2022 could start very soon.
The NTA has already announced the date and schedule of JEE Main 2022. Online registration for JEE Main 2022 Session 1 to be held in May this year has also been started.
Ever since the publication of JEE Main 2022 schedule, students are waiting for the NTA to release NEET 2022 Notification.
One the NEET notification is released, students will be able to know the date of exam, syllabus, eligibility criteria, exam fees along with the start and last date of registration and online application.
Students are also curious as last year the NTA had split the registration process in two steps and phases. While the first phase of registration was done before NEET, the second phase of registration was done after the exam.
Will the same procedure will be applicable for this year too, a number of students are anxious to know.
NTA conducts NEET for admission in first year MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BAMS, BHMS and other medical courses. On the other hand JEE Main is a mandatory entrance test for admission in undergraduate (UG) courses in Engineering.
Both tests are held after the 12th board exams are over, and a number of students appear for NEET and JEE Main both.
A number of media reports have claimed that NEET 2022 date and schedule could be announced any time, and registration for the important medical entrance could start from the first week of April. Reports also said that NEET UG 2022 could be conducted in June – possible on the first Sunday of the month.
Candidates however should note that these are all speculations and they should wait for the NTA to release the NEET notification to know the exact date and time.
In another important update for NEET 2022, the upper age limit for all candidates appearing in undergraduate medical entrance exam has been removed and a notification in this regard was issued on March 09.
The NTA had conducted on Sunday September 12 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) in 2021. NEET UG 2021 result was declared on November 1. The exam and declaration of result in 2021 were delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile candidates are advised to keep visiting the official NEET website neet.nta.nic.in for all the latest updates.
