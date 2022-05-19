Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 - Direct Link to Download

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is set to declare on its official website karresults.nic.in the results of the Senior School Leaving Certificate (Karnataka SSLC) 2022, also known as Pre University and Class 10 exams, today i.e. Thursday May 19.
1. Click here to go to the official website: karresults.nic.in.
2. Click on SSLC Result 2022.
3. Enter Reg Number.
4. Click on Submit button.
Karnataka SSLC 10th Pre University Exam results are also accessible on kseeb.kar.nic.in, pue.kar.nic.in, indiaresults.com and results.nic.in.
According to the officials, Karnataka SSLC 2022 result will be published today at 12:30 pm on official website karresults.nic.in. However a delay of few minutes here and there is expected.
Candidates shoul also note that server response time could be slow soon after the result is declared. This is hence students are advised not to get panicked and wait for some time before retrying.
In an important decision taken in the academic year hit by Covid-19 Pandemic, Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has decided to accord 10% grace marks to SSLC students.
There was a provision to accord 5% grace marks to the students on border line. This year the KSEEB has however doubled it in the wake of Coronavirus.
According to the details provided by the board, if a student needs 3 marks each in three subjects, teachers can now make an exception and award the same from the grace marks kitty – i.e. a total of 9 marks.
Earlier, this was only possible for up to 5 marks.
In 2021, nearly all students were declared passed with the Karnataka board registering a pass percentage of 99.99% for the first time in the history of SSLC 10th exams. Overall pass percentage in 2020 was 71.80%.
The state board had not released the merit list and details of toppers in 2021 as the academic year was hit by the Pandemic.
In 2020, the Class 10 exam result was announced on August 10 and the overall pass percentage recorded in the state was 71.80 per cent, which is nearly a two per cent drop from 2019.
Six students have scored 100% marks i.e. 625 out of the total 625 marks, and became SSLC topper 2020.
The six toppers in 2020 were Sannithi Mahabaleshwara Hegde of Sirsi, Chirayu of Bengaluru, Nikhilesh Murali of Bengaluru, Dheeraj Reddy MP of Mandya, Anush of Dakshina Kannada and Tanmayi of Chikkamagaluru.
