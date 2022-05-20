Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2022 on June 27

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2022: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has announced the date of SSLC Supplementary Exam 2022 to be conducted in the next month.
Supplementary Exam is conducted for students who fail in regular exams.
Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) declared SSLC result 2022 Thursday May 19, 2022.
The state registered a pass percentage of 85.63. Out of the total 8,53,436 students who attended the examination, 1,22,555 could not pass the regular exam. Such students can appear in the Supplementary exam to be held on June 27, 2022.
"SSLC Supplementary Exam 2022 will be held on June 27”, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh said.
“Detailed Timetable will be released within two days", he added.
The Supplementary Exam 2022 time table will be made available on the KSEEB official website sslc.karnataka.gov.in soon.
Meanwhile, students who are not satisfied with their Karnataka Board Class 10th Results can opt for a re-evaluation.
