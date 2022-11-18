Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Preference Form filling starts - Direct link

Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Counselling: Maharashtra CET Cell has started from today i.e. Friday November 18, 2022 receiving options and choices of colleges for CAP Round II from the students who have passed NEET UG 2022 and are now seeking admission in Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) using Preference Form available on official website.
As per the Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Second Round Counselling Schedule, all registered candidates (Medical - MBBS and Dental - BDS) will be able to fill Preference Form (Option and Choice Form) till 05:30 pm on November 23, 2022.
The Maharashtra CET Cell will publish NEET UG CAP Round 2 Seat Matrix (Details of vacant seats in various colleges of the state) on November 21, 2022.
Candidates are advised to study properly the details of vacant seats before proceeding for preference form and option form filling. This is important as allotment will be made and selection list will be prepared based on the preferences and options submitted by candidates.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cetcell.net.in.
2. Log-in using Mobile Number or Email ID and Password.
3. Click on the Preference Form link and submit your options.
4. You can also use alternate link provided on the website.
Candidates should note that Maharashtra CET Cell will start preference form for CAP Round 2 Counselling for BPTH, BOTH, BASLP, B(P&O), B.Sc (Nursing) courses from November 21 to 25, 2022.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) Cell has started through its official website cetcell.net.in from October 17, 2022 Online Registration for NEET UG 2022 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses MBBS / BDS / BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O /B.Sc (Nursing).
The CET Cell had published Common Merit List on October 25, 2022. The CET Cell had published the 1st Selection List (CAP Round 1 Allotment Result) or Medical (MBBS), Dental (BDS) and Nursing and other courses on October 28, 2022. CAP Round 1 was ended on November 04, 2022.
Candidates participating in Maharashtra NEET UG CAP Round 2 Counselling should note that the CET Cell has not confirmed the date and time to release the Second Selection List.
"Declaration of Second Selection List of MBBS/BDS will be after the last date of joining of AIQ Round - 2", it said.
Meanwhile, the CET Cell has started from November 16, 2022 admission counselling for AYUSH courses that included BHMS, BAMS, BUMS and BHMS.
