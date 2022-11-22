Gujarat Round 2 UG NEET 2022 Allotment Result - Direct Link

Gujarat NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2022: Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) is most likely to release today i.e. Tuesday November 22, 2022 on its official website medadmgujarat.org Round 2 Seat Allotment result of students who are seeking admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS and BHMS courses for the year 2022.
ACPUGMEC started choice filling for NEET UG Second Round counselling on November 15, 2022. The last date, earlier fixed as November 21, 2022, was extended up to 04:00 pm November 22, 2022.
Accordingly, Gujarat NEET UG Second Round Allotment Result will most likely to be published either today late in the evening or any time Wednesday Nov 23, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: medadmgujarat.ncode.in.
2. Click on the links marked as "Alloted List (Meritwise)" or "Alloted List (Institutewise)" under 2nd Round Result on the Home Page.
3. Click on "Last Rank" to check rank.
4. Check your name in the PDF list.
Candidates should also note that ACPUGMEC will display the choices filled by the candidates before publishing the Round 2 Result of UG NEET Allotment Result.
Candidates should note that ACPUGMEC Gujarat will publish NEET UG Round 2 allotment result rank wise as well as institutewise based on the options filled and choice submitted by the candidates till 04:00 pm on Nov 22, 2022.
Candidates should note that the choices filled for NEET UG Round 1 counselling has been deleted. So, candidates have to fill new choices for the 2nd round.
A candidate, who has confirmed his/her admission in the First Round, and has given consent to participate in the second and subsequent round, is allotted new and different seat, the admission of the first round will get automatically cancelled.
Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) had published NEET UG 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment result on October 28, 2022.
Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) released on its official website medadmgujarat.org on October 19, 2022 NEET UG 2022 Merit List of the students who have registered for admission in different medical and dental courses including MBBS and other courses.
Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) had earlier started through its official website medadmgujarat.org online registration of the students wishing to participate in Gujarat NEET UG MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS Counselling from October 03, 2022.
The last date of registration was October 13, 2022.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.