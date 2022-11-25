Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Second Selection List - Direct Link

Maharashtra NEET UG MBBS / BDS Selection List: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) has published today i.e. Thursday November 24, 2022 on its official website cetcell.net.in NEET UG 2022 Second Selection List of CAP Round 2 Counseliing conducted for admission in First Year Health Science Courses MBBS and BDS (Group A).
"Declaration of 2nd Round Selection List for Group A - MBBS / BDS will be on Thursday November 24, 2022", Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2022 says.
Candidates who are allotted seats in the CAP Round 2 of NEET UG 2022 Counselling in Maharashtra should confirm their admission before November 09, 2022 till 05:30 pm.
Candidates should note that CAP Round 2 Selection List will be prepared and allotment of seats will be done based on Preference Form (Option and Choice Form) submitted till 05:30 pm on November 23, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cetcell.net.in.
2. Click on "Provisional Selection List Only For MBBS BDS - CAP Round 2"' in the Notifications section of the Home Page.
3. The selection list, also called as allotment list, containing names of students and allotted college will open in PDF form.
Candidates participating in Maharashtra medical counselling should note that the state CET Cell will publish today the selection list of MBBS and BDS (Group A) only. Second Selection List of BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B P&O/ B.Sc. Nursing (Group C) will be published later on.
"The Schedule for subsequent CAP Round(s) of MBBS/ BDS courses (Group A) & BPTH/ BOTH/BASLP/ B(P&O) and B.Sc (Nursing) courses (Group C) will be declared in due course", Maharashtra CET Cell said.
The first selection list for BUMS, BAMS, BHMS and other AYUSH courses in Group B was released on November 23, 2022.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) Cell has started through its official website cetcell.net.in from October 17, 2022 Online Registration for NEET UG 2022 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses MBBS / BDS / BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O /B.Sc (Nursing).
The CET Cell published the Common Merit List on October 25, 2022. The CET Cell published the 1st Selection List (CAP Round 1 Allotment Result) or Medical (MBBS), Dental (BDS) and Nursing and other courses on October 28, 2022. CAP Round 1 was ended on November 04, 2022.
