JNU Prof appointed member of Saudi academy for Arabic language board of trustees

New Delhi: Dr Mujeebur Rahman of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been appointed as one of the members of the board of trustees of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Academy for Arabic Language (KSAA).
Professor Mujeebur Rahman is former president of Centre of Arabic and African studies, JNU and is associated with the university since last 24 years.
Dr Mujeebur Rahman has been appointed as one of the trustees of Arabia’s King Salman Academy for Arabic Language (KSAA) by a royal decree.
The Arabia’s King Salman Academy for Arabic Language (KSAA) Board of Trustees is headed by Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud.
The board has a total of 11 members. Seven members, including the Chairman are from Saudi Arabia whereas four are from outside the Kingdom.
The seven members from Saudi Arabia besides Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud who is the Chairman are:
Dr Salih bin Abdullah al Humaid (one of the nine Imams of Grand Mosque in Makkah), Dr Abdulaziz bin Mohieddin Khoja (former Saudi Minister of Culture and Information), Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez (Saudi Deputy Minister of Culture), Dr Khalid bin Saleh Al-Sultan (President of King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy), Dr Yahya Mahmud bin Junayd and Dr Abdul Aziz bin Muhammad Al Subail.
The four members from outside the Kingdom are:
Dr Mujeebur Rahman of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU India), Ahmed Shouki Banaen (Morocco), Dr. Eun Kyung Yoon, South Korea and Dr Mariya of Italy.
The King Salman Academy for Arabic Language (KSAA) aims to serve the Arabic language in all areas of life. The areas of the Academy are divided into four main areas in four sectors. Under each of these sectors, falls a group of actions and initiatives.
