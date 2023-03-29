Humza Yousaf leads Namaz in Bute House, photos go viral

[Humza Yousaf leading Maghrib Prayers after Ramadan Iftar in Bute House - the official residence of Scotland's First Minister (Photo tweeted by @HumzaYousaf)]
Edinburgh: Humza Yousaf, who has been officially elected as Scotland's sixth First Minister, Wednesday moved to Bute House and offered Maghrib prayer after breaking Ramadan fast along with his family members.
Bute House is the official residence of the First Minister of Scotland located within Charlotte Square in Edinburgh.
Humza Yousef, who is the first Muslim to lead a major political party in UK and first Muslim First Minister, has also become the first Muslim to offer Namaz inside Bute House.
[Humza Yousaf and family preparing for Ramadan Iftar inside Bute House Wednesday. (Photo twtweeted by @HumzaYousaf)]
Humza Yousaf beat his competitors on Monday to become the head of the governing Scottish National Party (SNP), first Muslim to lead a country in Western Europe.
Humza moved to Bute House Wednesday after officially elected as Scotland’s First Minister. His swearing in ceremony is scheduled later today.
After moving to Bute House, Humza broke Ramadan fast along with his family members and staff members and later led Maghrib Namaz.
The photos that showed Humza leading the mandatory prayer and iftar are now viral.
"My family and I spending our first night in Bute House after today's parliamentary vote. A special moment leading my family in prayer in Bute House as is customary after breaking fast together", Humza wrote on Twitter while sharing the photos that have been viewed by more than 2.4 million Twitter users so far and is liked by 36.9K social media users.
"My family and I spending our first night in Bute House after today's parliamentary vote. A special moment leading my family in prayer in Bute House as is customary after breaking fast together", Humza wrote on Twitter while sharing the photos that have been viewed by more than 2.4 million Twitter users so far and is liked by 36.9K social media users.
Humza Yousaf is son of Pakistani parents. His grandparents had migrated to Scotland from Pakistan in 1960s.
The Glasgow-born Yousaf was in news in 2011 when he took his oath in English and Urdu after being elected to the Scottish Parliament. Hailed by his supporters as a polished communicator, Humza was later included in the cabinet as minister.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.