Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Allotment Today - Check Here

Tamil Nadu MBBS / BDS Allotment Result 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu (DME Tamil Nadu) is set to publish on its official website tnmedicalselection.net Round 1 Seat Allotment Result, also called as Admission List, of the students who have registered for TN MBBS (Medical) and BDS (Dental) Counselling for NEET 2023 (NEET UG 2023) based admission in different Medical Courses for the academic year 2023-24.
Candidates who are alloted seats in TN MBBS BDS Round 1 Counselling 2023 should note that they will be required to confirm their admission before August 11, 2023.
TN Medical Selection Committee had published on July 16, 2023 the Merit List (Rank List) of the candidates who had registered for the NEET UG Counselling for admission in medical and dental colleges running in Tamil Nadu.
The Selection Committee later asked candidate to exercise choices and submit options from July 25 to August 03, 2023.
The Selection Committee will now publish today Seat Allotment result based on the options submitted by the registered candidates and their rank and NEET score in the Merit List.
1. Click here to go to the website: tnmedicalselection.net.
2. Under UG Courses, click on the link marked as MBBS/BDS
3. Click on the link marked as "Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Seat Allotment Result"
4. Check your name and the name of the allotted college
1. Click here to go to the website: tnmedicalselection.net.
2. Under UG Courses, click on the link marked as MBBS/BDS
3. Click on the link marked as "Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Seat Allotment Result"
4. Check your name and the name of the allotted college
Candidates who are allotted a seat in the First Round of TN Medical MBBS and BDS Counselling 2023 should download Allotment Order from the website and report to the allotted college from August 07 to 11 till 05:00 PM.
"The last date of joining is till 05:00 PM on August 11, 2023", TN Medical Selection Committee said.
"The last date of joining is till 05:00 PM on August 11, 2023", TN Medical Selection Committee said.
Candidates who do not get admission in 1st round, or not happy with the allotted college, can participate in round 2 and consequent rounds.
TN Medical Selection Committee will publish soon the round 2 counselling schedule.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.