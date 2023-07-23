TN NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Choice Filling from July 25, Seat Allotment on Aug 3

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule: Tamil Nadu Medical Selection Committee has published on its official website tnmedicalselection.net the complete schedule -- including choice filling and allotment result publication dates -- of TN NEET UG 2023 Counselling (Round 1) to be conducted for Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) courses for the academic year 2023-24.
According to the admission notification released Sunday, the counselling will be done as per the rank list and NEET score of the candidates.
The TN Health Department had released on July 16, 2023 the Merit List (Rank List) giving the rank and score of the registered candidates.
As per the medical counselling schedule for first round released by Tamil Nadu Medical Selection Committee, registration, choice filling/locking and payment of fees for candidates having rank from GQ GR 001 to GR 2856 and NEET score from 720 to 107 will be held from July 25 to 31, 2023.
On the same dates, registration, choice filling/locking and payment of fees for candidates having rank from MQ GR 001 to GR 13179, and NEET score from 715 to 107 will also be held.
Processing of Seat Allotment will be done from August 01 to 02, 2023, and result will be published on August 3, 2023.
“TN NEET UG 2023 Seat allotment result will be released on August 03, 2023. Candidates will be able to download provisional allotment order from August o4 to 08, 2023”, TN Medical Selection Committee said.
Along with the admission schedule, TN Health Department has also released guideline for first round counselling including details of fees payment.
“Candidates who are participating in the online counselling for MBBS/BDS Degree Courses will have to remit a non-refundable amount of Rs.500/- as processing fee via Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking”, the committee said.
Candidates are also advised to study Seat Matrix before proceeding for choice filling.
“Seat Matrix for the course will be available on the official websites”, the committee said.
The Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu (DME Tamil Nadu) had started through its official website tnmedicalselection.net Online Registration of the students wishing to participate in TN MBBS / BDS Counselling for NEET 2023 based admission in different Medical Courses for the academic year 2023-24 from June 28, 2023.
The last date for online submission of application was July 12, 2023.
