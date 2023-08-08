“Mischievous”: PUCL on Police claiming RPF shooter was mentally unstable

Mumbai: The Maharashtra unit of People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) Monday said it is not only beyond imagination but mischievous the Railway Police's claim that the RPF shooter, Chetan Singh, who killed his senior and three Muslims on a moving train was "mentally unstable".
“The actions of the accused RPF constable Singh appear to be calculated and motivated by his hate for Muslims, as he specifically searched for and selected Muslim victims for the cold-blooded execution and not the other non-Muslim passengers, and also conveyed his motivations through his hate tirade captured on video”, the Maharashtra unit of PUCL said in a statement released by its President, Mihir Desai, and General Secretary, Lara Jesani.
“It was hence completely shocking to read reports that the prosecution made a statement at the remand hearing that the accused was mentally unstable without any basis rather than prosecuting this as a hate crime”, the PUCL said.
“This would amount to a subversion of law, as hate is a known motive in many cases of grave crimes such as murder”, it added.
“It is entirely mischievous to even suggest that harboring hate is akin to mental instability. Any attempt to do this would constitute an abuse of the process of law and would set a dangerous precedent”, the PUCL said.
“This would amount to a subversion of law, as hate is a known motive in many cases of grave crimes such as murder”, it added.
“It is entirely mischievous to even suggest that harboring hate is akin to mental instability. Any attempt to do this would constitute an abuse of the process of law and would set a dangerous precedent”, the PUCL said.
“Moreover, it would deny accountability and justice to the families of the victims of this ghastly crime, which must be ensured at all costs”, the PUCL said.
In a chilling case that has shaken the public consciousness, RPF constable Chetan Singh (33) shot dead his senior RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector and escort duty incharge, Tika Ram Meena (58), from Sawai Madhavpur, Rajasthan and three Muslim passengers - Abdul Qadir Bhai Mohammed Hussain Bhanpurwala (64) from Nalasopara, Palghar, Asgar Abbas Ali (48) from Madhubani, Bihar, and Sayed Saifullah (43) from Hyderabad, Telangana using his automatic weapon, while on duty, on the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express on July 31, 2023.
The Railway Police registered an FIR against Singh on August 01, 2023 under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), sections 3, 25, 27 of the Arms Act and sections 151, 152, 153 of Railway Act. The police on August 07, 2023 updated the FIR and added sections of the law relating to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion after the video of Chetan Singh genuine.
In the video shot by a fellow passenger, the shooter Chetan Singh can be seen holding his gun and delivering an Islamophobic rant, inter alia saying:
“… Pakistan se operate hue ye, aur media yehi coverage dikha rahi hai, unko sab pata chal raha hai ye kya kar rahe hain… Agar vote dena hai, agar Hindustan mein rehna hai to mai kehta hoon Modi aur Yogi, ye do hain.” (“they operate from Pakistan, and media is showing this. They all know, what they are doing. If you want to vote, if you want to stay in India, then I am telling you only two are there, Modi and Yogi”).
“… Pakistan se operate hue ye, aur media yehi coverage dikha rahi hai, unko sab pata chal raha hai ye kya kar rahe hain… Agar vote dena hai, agar Hindustan mein rehna hai to mai kehta hoon Modi aur Yogi, ye do hain.” (“they operate from Pakistan, and media is showing this. They all know, what they are doing. If you want to vote, if you want to stay in India, then I am telling you only two are there, Modi and Yogi”).
It has been reported that during the remand hearing before the Borivali Court on August 1, 2023 where the accused RPF officer Chetan Singh was produced, the prosecution while asking for remand shockingly stated that the accused was mentally unfit.
Meanwhile, the Railway on August 02, 2023 released a press statement that “no mental ailment was detected” in the last periodic medical examination of the RPF constable Chetan Singh, only to mysteriously withdraw it hours later.
In its statement, the PUCL also demanded from the government to form a court monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) or independent investigating agency to investigate the case of multiple hate killings by RPF constable Chetan Singh.
“The investigation must look into what kind of hate propaganda the accused Chetan Singh was exposed to, whether he was part of any organization which promotes hatred based on religious identities and if he attended any such meetings”, the PUCL said.
“His social media accounts, media he followed and subscribed, need to be looked at to identify the sources of influence”, it said.
“Government authorities both at the Centre and in all the states should act swiftly to prevent and stop the spread of hate speech and communal propaganda at all costs”, the PUCL demanded.
“The authorities must investigate and prosecute the incidences of communal hate speech made at the rallies and public events in Maharashtra and take all measures to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future”, the PUCL said.
“The state must arrest the known perpetrators immediately. Ensure strict implementation of the Supreme Court orders dated 13th January 2023, 3rdFebruary 2023 and 28th April 2023 in letter and spirit”, it said.
“The authorities must investigate and prosecute the incidences of communal hate speech made at the rallies and public events in Maharashtra and take all measures to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future”, the PUCL said.
“The state must arrest the known perpetrators immediately. Ensure strict implementation of the Supreme Court orders dated 13th January 2023, 3rdFebruary 2023 and 28th April 2023 in letter and spirit”, it said.
“In light of the communal atmosphere prevailing in the state, the authorities must put in place mechanisms to ensure periodic checks on the biases, prejudices and hate among police and security forces, including the RPF”, the PUCL demanded.
“It must be ascertained if any other personnel are similarly exposed to hate propaganda and if so, immediate action must be taken to remove them from their charge to ensure such an incident does not take place again. The RPF must take steps to prevent hate crimes and to maintain the safety of the passengers”, the PUCL said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.