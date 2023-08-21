Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 Round 2: Choice Filling From Today

Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Choice Filling: NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board 2023 Jaipur has started through its official website rajugneet2023.com Choice Filling for NEET UG Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) Counselling Round 2 from today i.e. Monday August 21, 2023.
Though the NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board 2023 has not speicifed any time to start NEET UG Choice Filling, the Helpdesk said it will start the process by today afternoon which will continue for five days till August 25, 2023.
1. Click here to go to the official website: rajugneet2023.com.
2. Click on "Fill Choice Form".
3. Enter Application ID, Date of Birth and Phone Number.
4. Enter Captcha Code and proceed for the Choice form Filling as per your desired option.
The Rajasthan Medical and Dental admission 2023 board published Provisional List for verification (PwD, Defence/PM, STA, NRI) on Sunday August 20, 2023.
The board will publish on August 23, 2023 Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 Provisional Merit List Round 2.
Document verification for PwD, Defence/PM, and NRI candidates (who were not verified during round 1), before the Board - Government Dental College (RUHS College of Dental Sciences), Subhash Nagar, Behind T.B. Hospital, Jaipur - as per the notification to be made available at the website should be done on August 22, 2023.
Based on the choices and options submitted by the candidates, the admission board will publish on August 28, 2023 Second Round allotment information on the official website.
Candidates will be allowed to print allotment letter, on-line, through website, from August 29 to September 04, 2023.
Rajasthan NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board - 2023 had started thorugh its official website rajugneet2023.com from August 16, 2023 Online Registration for 2nd Round of Medical and Dental Counselling 2023. The last date of application was August 19, 2023.
Start date for filling of on-line application form and deposition of required application fee: August 16, 2023.
Last date for submitting the on-line application form at the website: August 19, 2023 11.55 pm
Publishing of provisional list for verification (PwD, Defence/PM, STA, NRI): August 20, 2023
Document verification before the Board for PwD, Defence/PM, STA and NRI candidates (who have not been verified earlier): August 22, 2023
Choice Filling for Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 Second Round Counselling: August 21 to 25, 2023
Publishing of Provisional Seat Matrix: August 23, 2023
Publishing of Provisional Merit List PDF (Round 2): August 23, 2023
Publishing of Second round allotment information on website (on-line): August 28, 2023
Printing of allotment letter, on-line, through website, by the candidates: Aug 29 to Sept 04, 2023
The Rajasthan Medical Counselling for round 1 had started in July 2023. The NEET UG 2023 First Round Merit List was published on July 29 and NEET 2023 First Round Seat Allotment result was published on August 04, 2023.
The candidates who are not satisfied with the allotlemtn in round 1 or have not got admission in second round can participate in Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 Counselling.
