Bihar 12th Date Sheet 2024 | Practical from Jan 10, Theory from Feb 01

BSEB Bihar 12th Inter 2024 Exam: The Bihar School Board of Education (BSEB) is set to start the Practical Exams of Class 12 Intermediate (Higher Secondary) from January 10, 2024 and Theory Exams from February 01, 2024, as per the time table and date sheet released by the Patna board.
The Bihar Board 12th Inter Date Sheet also said the exams for Theory Papers will be conducted from February 01 to 12, 2024.
“All schools and junior colleges should conduct internal assessment and practical exams of the Class 12 (Inter or Higher Secondary) students from January 10 to 20, 2024”, the Bihar education board said in the annual exam calendar released in PDF.
Admit cards for the Intermediate Annual (Practical) Examination, 2024 will be available for download from the board's website from December 20, 2023 to January 9, 2024.
Admit cards for Class 12th Intermediate Annual (Theory) Examination 2024 will be available for download from January 21 to January 31, 2024, candidates should note.
As per the schedule, the Bihar Board Annual Secondary Inter exam 2024 for Arts, Science and Commerce all three streams will be held in two shifts – morning 09:30 am to 12:45 pm and forenoon 02:00 pm to 05:15 pm.
The Bihar 12th 2024 board exam will commence with Biology Paper (first shift) and I.A. Economics (second shift) on February 01, 2024. Second paper will be of Mathematics (first shift) and Political Science (second shift) on February 02, 2024.
It will be followed by Physics and Geography (February 03), English for Science and Commerce streams and Hindi for Arts students (February 05), Chemistry and English (February 06), Hindi, History and Agriculture (February 07), and Urdu, Arabic and other optional/second language (February 08), Music and Home Science (February 09), Sociology, Accountancy and others (February 10).
The 12th Inter exam in Bihar will end on February 12, 2024 with Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Persian and other optional language paper.
The Bihar board is ahead of all state boards in conducting the annual exams. It is also the first to release board exam results.
In 2023, the Bihar board 12th Inter exams were held from Feb 1 to 11, 2023. The Bihar board had declared the 12th exam result 2023 of Arts, Science and Commerce streams on March 21.
Streamwise, Pass Percentage of Science students is 83.93%, that of Art students is 82.74 and of Commerce students is 93.95% in the 2023 12th board exams.
