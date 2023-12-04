Bihar 10th Date Sheet 2024 | Practical from Jan 18, Theory from Feb 15

BSEB Bihar 10th 2024 Exam: The Bihar School Board of Education (BSEB) is set to start the Practical Exams of Class 10 Matric (Secondary or Matriculation) from January 18, 2024 and Theory Exams from February 15, 2024, as per the time table and date sheet released by the Patna board.
The Bihar Board 10th Date Sheet also said the exams for Theory Papers will be conducted from February 15 to 23, 2024.
“All schools should conduct internal assessment and practical exams of the Class 10 (Matric or Secondary) students from January 18 to 20, 2024”, the Bihar education board said in the annual exam calendar released in PDF.
The Bihar board had earlier released the class 10 dummy admit card of all registered students, advising them to inform their schools in case any mistake or error is found.
The actual admit card will be relesed soon.Students should note that admit card (hall ticket) is the compulsory document without which they will not be allowed to appear for practical as well as theory exams.
As per the schedule, the Bihar Board Annual Secondary Matric exam will be held in two shifts – morning 09:30 am to 12:45 pm and forenoon 02:00 pm to 05:15 pm.
The Bihar 10th 2024 board exam will commence with Language Paper on February 15, 2024. It will be followed by Mathematics paper on February 16 and Second Language paper on February 17, 2024.
It will be followed by Social Science (February 19), Science (February 20), English (February 21), Optional Subject (February 22), Trade Optional /Elective Subject paper (February 23).
The Bihar board is ahead of all state boards in conducting the annual exams. It is also the first to release board exam results.
In 2023, Bihar 10th exam was held from February 14 to 22, 2023. The Practical Exams of Class 10 Matric (Secondary) were held in January. The BSEB 10th result last year was declared on March 31, 2023.
The overall pass percentage of Bihar board class 10th Matric in 2023 was 81.04%.
