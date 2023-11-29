Watch: Hamas releases Israeli teen and her pet dog in its ‘care’ for 52 days

Tel Aviv: The Palestinian Resistance Group Hamas Tuesday November 28, 2023 released 10 more Israeli hostages, including an Israeli teen and her pet dog, in exchange of 30 Palestinians jailed by the Zionists without trial.
Hamas released 17-year-old Mia Lemberg and her pet dog Bella along with 9 other Israelis on the 5th day of truce between the two warring factions.
Mia Lemberg was taken hostage from Kibbutz Nir Yitzchak on October 07, 2023 along with her mother Gabriela Lemberg, three other family members – and with her pet dog Bella.
In the videos and images shared online, Mia Lemberg is seen clutching her dog while being handed over to the Red Cross after 52 days.
Hamas release a video of today’s hostage handover. pic.twitter.com/jIDs1D28qJ
Mia Lemberg was earlier seen with the same dog in a video released by her family members with an appeal to the Zionist regime in Israel to get her and others released.
It now turns out that Mia Lemberg was with her pet Bella when she was taken hostage from the illegal settlement.
Mia Lemberg begged for her pet dog, repeatedly screaming “my dog” and “my doggie”, according to the reports.
The Resistance Fighters noticing her attachment with the pet dog asked Mia Lemberg to take her along.
In the last 52 days as captives Mia Lemberg and Bella were both taken care of by the resistance fighters, it is now being widely reported.
The video is being shared by the supporters of the Palestinian liberation movement as another sign showing the humility resistance fighters showed towards their captives.
Earlier, the resistance fighters had released a letter purportedly written by an Israeli captive released on Nov 24 appreciating them for “taking care of her teenaged daughter like a queen”.
The Israeli supporters on the other hand have termed the video and letter a propaganda.
Israel has so far released 180 Palestinians in exchange of 60 Israelis as part of the truce deal that came into effect on Friday 24, 2023.
The Gaza truce deal was originally slated for four days. It was however extended by two more days on the condition that 10 more Israeli captives will be released in exchange of 30 Palestinians on each day.
The prisoner swap deal between Hamas and Israel is for the release of civilians – all women and children, in their custodies.
The Resistance Fighters have also released foreign nationals in their captivity on humanitarian ground and without any deal.
Over 6,000 Palestinians are languishing in Israeli jails whom the Resistance Fighters was to get released in exchange of some 240 hostages.
The Israeli Occupied Forces have killed close to 15,000 Palestinians in Gaza and over 230 in the Occupied West Bank – a huge majority of them women and children, since October 7, 2023 in response to Hamas’ Operation al Aqsa Flood that left 1,200 dead, according to the Israeli officials.
