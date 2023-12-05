IBM unpacks Quantum System Two PCs powered by Quantum Heron processors

New York: IT giant IBM Monday December 04, 2023 launched its first next generation quantum processor named “IBM Quantum Heron” simultaneously launching “IBM Quantum System Two” computers running on three newly launched processors.
The IBM Quantum Heron processor and IBM Quantum System Two computers were launched at the annual IBM Quantum Summit held in New York.
'IBM Quantum Heron,' is the first in a new series of utility-scale quantum processors with an architecture engineered over the past four years to deliver IBM's highest performance metrics and lowest error rates of any IBM Quantum processor to date, the company said.
IBM Quantum System Two is the company's first modular quantum computer and cornerstone of IBM's quantum-centric supercomputing architecture.
“The first IBM Quantum System Two, located in Yorktown Heights, New York, has begun operations with three IBM Heron processors and supporting control electronics”, the company said.
IBM Quantum System Two is the foundation of IBM's next generation quantum computing system architecture. It combines scalable cryogenic infrastructure and classical runtime servers with modular qubit control electronics.
"The new system is a building block for IBM's vision of quantum-centric supercomputing", the company said.
This architecture combines quantum communication and computation, assisted by classical computing resources, and leverages a middleware layer to appropriately integrate quantum and classical workflows.
"We are firmly within the era in which quantum computers are being used as a tool to explore new frontiers of science," said Dario Gil, IBM SVP and Director of Research.
"As we continue to advance how quantum systems can scale and deliver value through modular architectures, we will further increase the quality of a utility-scale quantum technology stack – and put it into the hands of our users and partners who will push the boundaries of more complex problems", he said.
In addition, IBM is pioneering the use of generative AI for quantum code programming through watsonx, IBM's enterprise AI platform. IBM will integrate generative AI available through watsonx to help automate the development of quantum code for Qiskit. This will be achieved through the finetuning of the IBM Granite model series.
"Generative AI and quantum computing are both reaching an inflection point, presenting us with the opportunity to use the trusted foundation model framework of watsonx to simplify how quantum algorithms can be built for utility-scale exploration," said Jay Gambetta, Vice President and IBM Fellow at IBM.
"This is a significant step towards broadening how quantum computing can be accessed and put in the hands of users as an instrument for scientific exploration", he added.
With advanced hardware across IBM's global fleet of 100+ qubit systems, as well as easy-to-use software that IBM is debuting in Qiskit, users and computational scientists can now obtain reliable results from quantum systems as they map increasingly larger and more complex problems to quantum circuits.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.