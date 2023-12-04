CLAT [2024] Answer Key released on consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2024 Answer Key: The Consortium of National Law Universities (“Consortium”) has released the official Answer Key (Provisional), along with Question Papers, of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024 UG and PG on its official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in (clat.ac.in).
Candidates can raise objection if they find any error in the answer keys. The last date to raise objection is till 09:00 AM on Dec 05, 2023.
"The portal for objection(s) will open at 09:00 A.M. on Monday, December 04, 2023 and close at 09:00 A.M. on Tuesday, December 05, 2023.", the consortium said.
"The link will be deactivated by 09:00 A.M. on Dec 05, 2023. No Objection(s) will be entertained thereafter", it added.
1. Objection(s) received over email or phone calls will not be entertained.
2. A fee of Rs. 1,000/- (Rs. One Thousand only) is to be paid for each objection.
3. If the objection turns out to be valid, the said fee will be refunded/remitted to the same account from which it was paid. No requests of depositing it in any other account will be entertained
1. Click here to go to the website: clat.ac.in.
2. In the notifications area, 'CLAT 2024 - UG Question Paper & Provisional Answer Keys'
' CLAT 2024 - PG Question Paper & Provisional Answer Keys' as per your choice.
3. The Answer Key and Question Paper should open in PDF.
CLAT was conducted by National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) on Sunday December 03, 2023. It was held for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) admissions in 139 examination centres, across 84 locations in 25 states.
A record 97.03% of the candidates registered for the CLAT 2024 Undergraduate test, and 93.92% of the candidates registered for the CLAT 2024 Postgraduate test appeared in the exam, the Consortium said.
CLAT result will be prepared based on the Final Answer Key that will be released a day before or on the day score card will be published on the official website.
The Law Universities of the Consortium will admit the students of the Under graduate and Postgraduate programmes for the Academic Year 2024-25 based on CLAT 2024 Score.
