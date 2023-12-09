Meet Robert A. Wood – The Face of US Arrogance at UN Security Council

United Nations: On Friday December 08, 2023 when the UN Security Council was voting on the UAE sponsored resolution calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories one man who arrogantly opposed was Robert A. Wood.
Robert A. Wood is the US Deputy Envoy to the UN. While the US veto of yet another UNSC resolution against the Israeli apartheid is being condemned by world leaders and people across the world, social media users have especially noted the arrogance on the face of Robert Wood when he raised his hand to veto and hence block the UNSC Gaza ceasefire resolution Friday.
“The face of US arrogance at UN”, one social media user wrote sharing a small video clip of Robert Wood at the UN Security Council.
"So smug and arrogant as he vetoes the immediate ceasefire resolution", another social media user wrote.
Robert A. Wood is an American diplomat who is the Alternate Representative of the United States of America for Special Political Affairs in the United Nations, with the rank of Ambassador.
Robert Wood arrived in Geneva on August 13, 2014 to assume his duties as the U.S. Permanent Representative to the Conference on Disarmament and U.S. Special Representative for Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BWC) Issues, according to his profile posted on the US Department of State website.
Robert Wood previously served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Mission to the European Union from August 2013 – July 2014.
Before his service in Brussels, Ambassador Wood was the Deputy U.S. Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna, Austria from 2010-July 2013. From July 2008- January 2010, Wood was the State Department’s Deputy Spokesman and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs.
Here’s the US representative at the UN Security Council, so smug & arrogant as he vetoes the immediate ceasefire resolution.History will remember that the US was the only country who voted in favor of Israel continuing the genocide against Palestinians.pic.twitter.com/KVPz0RBMyz— Manolo De Los Santos (@manolo_realengo) December 9, 2023
During the first six months of the Obama Administration, Wood served as Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Public Affairs and Acting State Department Spokesman.
Wood has been a Foreign Service Officer with the U.S. Department of State and the former U.S. Information Agency since 1988. From 2004-2008 he served as the Press Attaché at the U.S. Embassy in Berlin, Germany.
Prior to his assignment to Berlin, Wood was Deputy Spokesman at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations in New York (2001-2004).
In Washington, Wood has worked as a public affairs advisor for the Bureau of African Affairs, as a special assistant to the Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs, and in several positions dealing with the Balkans.
Wood has also served in public affairs positions in Mexico City, Mexico; Lagos, Nigeria; Islamabad, Pakistan; and Pretoria, South Africa, his profile on the US Department of State website says.
Robert A Wood seemed to be having a glorious record as an American Diplomat. But, today he is seen as the “face of US arrogance”. This transformation came after he, representing the United States, was the only one Friday December 08, 2023 to vote against the Gaza Ceasefire Resolution in the UN Security Council (UNSC) which was backed by 13 of the total 15 council members.
