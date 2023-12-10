CLAT 2024 Result, Merit List Published - Check Now

CLAT 2024 Result: The result and scorcard of Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024 have been released on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in today i.e. Sunday December 10, 2023.
Along with the CLAT result, the Consortium headed by NALSAR has also published CLAT 2024 Merit List with the score (marks) and rank of the candidates. The rank and marks are important and used during the CLAT counselling and in further admission process.
Earlier in the day, the Consortium had released the CLAT 2024 Final Answer Key on the official website.
The CLAT 2024 Final Answer key was released after analysing the objections raised on the Provisional CLAT Answer Key released on December 04, 2023.
CLAT 2024 result released today is prepared based on the final answer key.
1. Click here to go to the website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
2. Click on "CLAT 2024" on the top right corner of the home page.
3. Log-in using Mobile Number and Password.
4. Click on the relevant link to check your CLAT 2024 score and rank in the merit list.
CLAT was conducted by National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) on Sunday December 03, 2023. It was held for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) admissions in 139 examination centres, across 84 locations in 25 states.
Candidates should note that CLAT Counselling is set to start from Monday Dec 11, 20224.
The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country.
CLAT is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities consisting of the representative universities.
