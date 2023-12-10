Notepad in Windows 11 now counts characters as you type

[Notepad in Windows 11 with chracter count feature (Image:Microsoft).]
San Francisco: In yet another important upgrade, Notepad in Microsoft Windows 11 is now able to count characters as we type, similar to what is seen in Microsoft Word.
Notepad and WordPad are basic inbuilt applications in the Accessories of the Windows operating system.
Microsoft had earlier improved Notepad adding more features like tabs, auto-save and others amidst the reports that WordPad will no longer be part of Windows operating system in near future.
Microsoft is pushing Notepad for simple text files (.txt) and encouraging users to opt for Microsoft Office for rich text documents.
To improve Notepad further, Microsoft has integrated it with the character count feature at the bottom much like Microsoft Word’s count of the number of words in a document in the new Canary channel test version of Windows 11.
“When text is selected, the status bar shows the character count for both the selected text and the entire document,” explains Microsoft’s Windows Insider team in a blog post.
“If no text is selected, the character count for the entire document is displayed, ensuring you always have a clear view of your document’s length”, the company said.
In addition, the widgets section of the operating system (OS) is also getting improved. Soon, users will have the ability to show widgets only and hide the feed of news and articles that appear inside the widgets screen.
Meanwhile, Microsoft is introducing an "energy saver" mode for Windows 11 Insiders, which "extends and enhances" the existing battery saver option.
The new mode, unlike battery saver, is not limited to laptops. Users can now also use energy saver on a desktop computer to save systems' battery.
