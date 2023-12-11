3-time Ujjain MLA Mohan Yadav to be new Madhya Pradesh CM

[Mohan Yadav (L) with former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.]
Bhopal: Mohan Yadav, 3-time MLA from Ujjain, will be the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) announced Monday December 11, 2023 in a surprise move.
The announcement was made after the BJP legislature party meeting held at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal.
Mohan Yadav (58) will replace Shivraj Singh Chouhan under whom he served as a minister. Interestingly, it was Shivraj Singh Chouhan who announced the “unanimous decision” to make Mohan Yadav the next CM of Madhya Pradesh.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh when the BJP won the 2023 state elections. The longest-serving Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan had taken oath in 2005 and remained CM till the 2018. He again became CM in 2020 and remained on the post till the 2023 Assembly Elections in Madhya Pradesh.
After the BJP legislature party meeting in Bhopal today, it was also announced that Mohan Yadav will have two Deputy Chief Ministers - Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla.
Jagdish Devda is Member of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly since 2009 representing Malhargarh Assembly constituency of the state for 8 times.
On the other hand, Rajendra Shukla is MLA from Rewa Assembly seat. He first won from Rewa in 2003 then again in 2008, 2013, 2018 and 2023.
The party also announced that former Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be the New Speaker in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.
