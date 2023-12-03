Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023 Live: Vote Count Today

MP Assembly Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting of votes for the 2023 Assembly Election in Madhya Pradesh (Madhya Pradesh Vidhansabha Chunav 2023) is set to start today i.e. Sunday December 03, 2023 at 08:00 AM, the Election Commission of India said.
The process will start with counting of the Postal Ballots. After the postal votes, counting of votes registered in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will start.
The Election Commission officials have made elaborate arrangements for smooth and transparent counting. Additional deployment of security personnel has also been made by the state police department on all places where counting of votes will take place.
Polling for the all the 230 seats of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, also called as Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, was held in Single Phase on November 17, 2023.
The state’s overall polling percentage was a record 76.22% in the 2023 state assembly polls, up from 74.97% in 2018.
A total of 2,533 candidates are in the fray for the 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh where the main battle is between the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress.
Both the parties have fielded candidates on all the 230 seats.
Other parties contesting Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023 are Samajwadi Party (SP) 71 seats, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 66 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 183 seats, while its ally Gondwana Gantantran Party, a tribal outfit, is contesting on some 45 seats.
Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM is also contesting the 2023 Madhya Pradesh assembly elections on couple of seats including Burhanpur and Jabalpur East.
The Congress, with 115 seats, emerged as the single largest party in Madhya Pradesh after the 2018 polls and formed the government with the help of BSP, SP and independent MLAs under the leadership of Kamal Nath.
However, the Congress government collapsed in March 2020 after a rebellion by now Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Congress MLAs loyal to him, paving the way for the return of the BJP government headed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Key candidates to watch are Congress President and Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath who has been fielded from his home turf Chhindwara.
Former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh’s son Jaivardhan Singh has been fielded from Raghogarh seat and his brother Lakshman Singh has been confirmed to contest from Chachoura in Guna. Jaivardhan Singh and Lakshman Singh both are sitting MLAs from their respective seats.
Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Dr Govind Singh, has been fielded from Lahar constituency in Bhind district of the state.
Among the Muslims candidates is Arif Masood of Congress who is contesting from Bhopal Madhya (Bhopal Central) Assembly Constituency of Madhya Pradesh.
From the BJP side prominent candidates are Chief Minister Shivraj Sigh Chouhan, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya from the Indore 1, Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste - all Union Ministers.
Other BJP candidates contesting 2023 MP Assembly Elections are Rakesh Singh, the incumbent MP from Jabalpur, from the Jabalpur-West assembly seat and Uday Pratap Singh, the sitting Member of Parliament from Hoshangabad, from Gadarwara.
