MHT CET 2023 Engineering FE Merit List Published - Direct Link

Maharashtra Engineering (B.E. and B.Tech) Admission 2023: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has published on its official website fe2023.mahacet.org today i.e. Friday July 14, 2023 Provisional Merit List containing the names of the students who have registered for admission to First Year Engineering (FE) B.E. and B.Tech four year courses for the academic year 2023-24.
According to the Maharashtra Engineering (FE 2023) Admission Counselling Schedule, the Provisional Merit List has been released today whereas the FE 23 Final Merit List will be published on July 19, 2023.
Candidates should note that after the release of FE 23 Provisional Merit List today, they will be able to reqeust correction and grievances if any from July 15 to 17, 2023.
1. Click here to go to the official website: fe2023.mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link marked with "Check Provisional Merit List (Maharashtra & All India) Status" in the Downloads section of the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID which starts with EN23 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.
1. Click here to go to the official website: fe2023.mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link marked with "Check Provisional Merit List (Maharashtra & All India) Status" in the Downloads section of the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID which starts with EN23 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.
Candidates should check their names and other details in the Maharashtra CET Cell Provisional Merit List FE 2023. In case of any error, they should immediately contact Maharashtra Admission Cell.
Maharashtra Engineering FE23 Final Merit List and Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I will be published on July 19, 2023. Based on the seat matrix and vacant seats candidates will be able to submit options and choices.
Maharashtra CET Cell had earlier started receiving online applications for First Year Engineering Admission from June 24, 2023. The last date of application and onlone registration was July 10, 2023.
• Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): June 24 to July 10, 2023 (Extended from July 3).
• Display of FE Provisional Merit List: July 14, 2023
• Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: July 15 to 17, 2023.
• Display of the FE 23 Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: July 19, 2023.
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: July 19, 2023.
• Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate's Login by the Candidate: July 20 to 22, 2023
• Display of Provisional Allotment of FE23 CAP Round - I: July 25, 2023
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round II : July 29, 2023
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: August 3, 2023
• Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): June 24 to July 10, 2023 (Extended from July 3).
• Display of FE Provisional Merit List: July 14, 2023
• Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: July 15 to 17, 2023.
• Display of the FE 23 Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: July 19, 2023.
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: July 19, 2023.
• Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate's Login by the Candidate: July 20 to 22, 2023
• Display of Provisional Allotment of FE23 CAP Round - I: July 25, 2023
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round II : July 29, 2023
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: August 3, 2023
Admission in First Year Engineering (FE) through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.
Maharashtra Engineering BE and BTech Counselling (FE 2023) starts after the declaration of MHT CET result that was declared on June 12, 2023.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.